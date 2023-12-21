For Carey Mulligan, it wasn’t love at first sight with husband Marcus Mumford.

“We were friends when we were kids. We went to camp together,” Mulligan, 38, shared during a Monday, December 18, appearance on the “SmartLess” podcast with hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett.

When asked whether she and Mumford, 36, hooked up at camp, Mulligan replied: “We didn’t, but I wrote in my diary that he was the nicest [and] the kindest person I’d ever met and I gave him a nine and a half out of ten.”

The Maestro actress also jotted down that Mumford “definitely wasn’t boyfriend material,” teasing, “Not that I’d ever had a boyfriend at that time, but I decided that he was not it.”

After their camp beginnings, Mulligan and Mumford “were pen pals for a couple of years,” the Promising Young Woman star said. “Then we lost touch [and] then the internet happened.”

Mulligan and Mumford briefly reconnected on Facebook before they both decided to deactivate their accounts. When they finally decided to meet up in person, Mulligan was 24 and joked that they “probably should get married” after years of “destiny” bringing them together.

The twosome got engaged in 2011 and tied the knot the following year. They share daughter Evelyn, 8, son Wilfred, 5, and a daughter, born earlier this year, whose name has not been revealed.

“She’s great. Good baby, 10 out of 10,” Mulligan told Entertainment Tonight of the new arrival last month. “We’ll see how long that lasts.”

Deciding not to share their baby’s name comes after years of Mulligan and Mumford keeping their personal life out of the spotlight.

“Marcus is the only thing that’s mine that I can keep totally away, so I try to,” Mulligan told Vogue in 2015.

While the duo don’t share too many details, Mulligan’s close friend Sienna Miller gave the outlet some insight into their bucolic lifestyle.

“They have chickens and a dog, and roasts and friends, jams by campfires. It’s sort of idyllic,” Miller, 41, said. “Marcus can headline Glastonbury and Carey can be nominated for however many Oscars, and then they come back to their farm, and they’re in big wooly jumpers and funny hats, raising piglets. It’s an amazing balance they’ve managed to strike.”

Miller chalked up her pals’ “normalcy” to their upbringings.

“They both come from very solid families and have a real sense of the life they want to live,” she said.