Summer House star Carl Radke is explaining how his new non-alcoholic bar, Soft Bar + Cafe, got its name.

Radke, 39, told Page Six on Tuesday, July 30, that he came across several bars during his European travels where non-alcoholic drinks were dubbed “soft cocktails” or “softs.”

“While ‘soft drinks’ is a term used in the U.S., it has a different connotation, typically representing soda. I wanted to define a new — and much needed — category and space, having ‘soft drinks’ or ‘softs’ be seen as functional and high quality non [alcoholic] beverages for adults,” Radke explained. ”I was sharing this thought during a conversation with my cofounder as we discussed raising the bar in the non [alcoholic] space, ultimately leading us to the name Soft Bar.”

Radke’s clarification comes after some fans interpreted the establishment’s name as a dig at his ex-fiancée, Lindsay Hubbard.

“Asking Lindsay to be softer to him and opening up a bar named soft. Diabolical honestly,” one X user wrote.

Another chimed in via TikTok, “The bar is a good idea but he’s a d–kwad for calling it Soft.”

During a season 8 episode of Summer House filmed ahead of the duo’s August 2023 split, Radke asked Hubbard for “softness and tenderness,” which she did not appreciate.

“Telling a woman who is dealing with everything in this relationship and planning everything in this relationship — for not just the present and the current, but the future — and then telling me to be softer, is me looking at you and being like, ‘Well, you need to be more of a man,’” Hubbard, 37, claimed during a May episode of the Summer House After Show.

Elsewhere in the episode, Radke told costar Kyle Cooke that he hadn’t meant the comment to be “derogatory” to Hubbard.

“I’ve never used a word my entire life like that and then faced [that] wrath when I’m talking from a genuine place of like, ‘Hey, I need a little bit [of] something different here,'” he said. “And to get it completely turned back around on me, in my opinion, is actually classic Lindsay.”

After fighting throughout the season, Radke and Hubbard’s tumultuous split played out during the season 8 finale in May. The exes came face-to-face again during the reunion, where Hubbard admitted that Radke’s decision to end their engagement “was the best decision” for her.

After Radke said he was “glad to hear Lindsay say I did her a favor,” Hubbard shot back, “I didn’t say you did me a favor … I think the universe did me a favor.”

While Radke said during the reunion, which was filmed in May, that he hadn’t “kissed anybody” since the breakup, Hubbard moved on with doctor and biotech investor Turner Kufe in January. She revealed earlier this month that the pair are expecting their first baby together.