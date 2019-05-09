An occasion for the books. Ahead of saying her vows to fiancé Michael Ray, country singer Carly Pearce revealed an interesting tidbit about a special someone who’s been recruited to perform at her wedding — fellow country star Jake Owen.

The “Every Little Thing” singer, 29, recently spoke to Us Weekly about what’s in store for her upcoming nuptials when she revealed Owen, 37, will perform one of his songs on her big day.

“We’re getting married in Nashville and it’s going to be super small, just our closest family and friends,” the CMT Music Award nominee shared with Us. “I love a mixture of country boho whimsical fairy tale. So just think about that and a lot of wine.”

Added Pearce: “Jake Owen is actually singing our first dance. He just put out a record [called Greetings from… Jake] and we love his song ‘Made For You’ so much. He’s been so sweet to mark it off on his calendar and come sing for us.”

The songstress, who’s nominated for Female Video of the Year at the 2019 CMT Music Awards, isn’t planning to perform at her own wedding. However, the “Closer to You” artist admitted she and Ray, 31, “may get up and sing” after tying the knot “once we’ve had enough to drink.”

Pearce and Ray began dating in July 2018 before getting engaged in December of that year.

While Pearce’s wedding is set to commence at the end of 2019, she just began her run opening for Jason Aldean on his Ride All Night tour on Friday, May 3. But the Kentucky-born musician is not worried about squeezing in time for wedding planning while out on the road.

“I feel like I’m a really good multitasker but it is interesting to think about the fact that I’m on tour, I’m finishing a record and I’m getting married and we’re already halfway through the year,” she noted to Us. “So it’s busy, but I’ve always — my mom would tell you— as a little girl, I thrived when I was super busy. I do well doing all of that.”

The 2019 CMT Music Awards airs live on Wednesday, June 5, on CMT at 8 p.m. ET. For more info on how to vote for your favorite country stars, visit CMT.com.

