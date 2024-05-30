Country singer Carly Pearce will keep performing, but her shows are going to look different as she accommodates a newly diagnosed heart condition.

Pearce, 34, updated fans via Instagram about her recent health issues, saying she was diagnosed with pericarditis. While the condition won’t keep her from performing, it does mean she will have to account for her heart rate on stage.

“Health update. love y’all 💛,” she captioned her video, in which she explained it all to her fans.

“Hey y’all, I have always been transparent and honest about every part of my life, so I feel like this deserves the same honesty,” she began. “You guys know that I’ve been dealing with some health issues and through that, I have developed something called pericarditis, which is a heart issue, and I’ve been working with doctors and talking to my cardiologist and I still want to be out on the road.”

Pearce is currently opening for Tim McGraw on his Standing Room Only tour, which continues in Toledo, Ohio, on Thursday, May 30, after a nearly two-week break. The tour will wrap in Sacramento at the end of June.

“We have all decided that it is in my best interest as I’m healing to alter my shows a little bit,” Pearce continued. “So if my shows look a little bit different, just know it’s because I have to keep my heart rate under control right now. And that doesn’t mean I’m not going to be completely fine, it just means right now I’ve got to really take this seriously.”

The Mayo Clinic characterizes pericarditis as the “swelling and irritation of the thin, saclike tissue surrounding the heart,” adding that it’s “often mild” and “may go away without treatment.” The most common symptom is pain on the left side of the chest, and the condition can also lead to coughing, fatigue and a low-grade fever.

Pearce also mentioned her new album, Hummingbird, which comes out Friday, June 7. She’s currently scheduled to promote it with a tour of her own in early 2025.

“If you’re coming to the shows, if you are going to be a part of any of the amazing things we have going on with Hummingbird, it is all going to be great,” she said. “It just might look a little different. So, I’m asking for a little bit of grace. And truly, more importantly, if any of you are dealing with any kind of health stuff, or aren’t — I’m a young, healthy person that really watches what I eat and exercises, and this happened to me… I just want to use my platform to tell you to take care of your body and listen to it. And just know that if it’s trying to tell you something, it’s gonna tell you.

“I love you guys and I’ll see you soon,” she concluded.