He’s wishing her well on the day of love. Carmelo Anthony gave La La Anthony a thoughtful shoutout on Twitter in honor of Valentine’s Day.

“MINE FOREVER!!!” the Oklahoma City Thunder player, 33, tweeted alongside a photo of himself and the Power star, 38. “HAPPY VALENTINES DAY to MY WIFE @lala.”

Although the Think Like a Man actress did not reciprocate the NBA pro’s remarks on the social networking platform, she opened up about the state of their relationship during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in November 2017.

“I would say that we are focusing on being great parents to our son [Kiyan, 10,] and that’s our priority,” she vowed. “I love that we are able to do that.”

The actress played coy when discussing the possibility of reconciling with the athlete. “I’m not a genie,” she teased at the time. “I’m laughing because I wish there was a way to predict the future. I can’t predict the future. My focus and Melo’s focus is our son, honestly, and that’s where we are putting our energy.”

But one thing remains constant: “[I will] always support him,” she affirmed. “That’s my son’s dad!”

The pair separated in April 2017 after seven years of marriage. TMZ reported at the time that the former couple were living separately and The Love Playbook author had moved out of their family home.

La La told Wendy Williams in June of that year that she had no intentions to divorce her ex “right now.”

