Carole Radziwill Says Masturbation ‘Saved’ Her From Having ‘Multiple Partners’

As a self-proclaimed “serial monogamist,” Carole Radziwill isn’t afraid to satisfy her sexual needs when she’s single.

“[Masturbation is] a way to understand what your body needs and wants, and also do it in a way that is healthy, that it saves you. At least it saved me from having multiple partners when I was a young teenager and in my 20s,” the 55-year-old former Real Housewives of New York City star admitted to Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 25, during the anniversary celebration for Evine After Dark, which featured Lelo products. “I never felt the need to, what they call now, hookup, because I just felt like if I wanted to explore my sexuality, I was OK to do it on my own or with a vibrator. And at that time, this is the 80s, vibrators weren’t what they are today.”

She added: “It never felt shameful to me, I felt like it was more empowering. I know that word has been used a lot and thrown around a lot lately, but in that way that I just felt like I’m not going to be ashamed about my sexuality.”

Radziwill split from her on-off boyfriend Adam Kenworthy in 2017, three years after they met during season 7 of RHONY. While the pair still got together occasionally during season 10, the reality TV personality, who is 21 years older than her former beau, confirmed to Us on Tuesday the twosome are no longer dating.

“We were not together, but we love each other, and he’s kind of like family,” she explained. “We were together much longer than I think either of us thought, but he’s a terrific guy and we had a great relationship, and still do.”

As for her next relationship, Radziwill, who was widowed at 36, is in no rush.

“Maybe this is because I grew out of what I call self-satisfying, I don’t eagerly jump from one boyfriend to another,” she told Us. “But sure, if I met someone, I can’t say I’m out there on dating apps swiping right and left. I’m not doing that, but of course, I’d love to meet a great guy.”

