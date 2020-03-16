Gone, but not forgotten. Caroline Flack’s boyfriend, Lewis Burton, honored the late television presenter with a touching tribute one month after her tragic death.

“It’s already been a month I love and miss you so much, I never thought that one day I will never be able to see or speak to you again 💔,” the English tennis player, 27, wrote via Instagram on Monday, March 16, in the caption of a photo of the pair. “I wake up and think you’re going to be laying next to me or you’re going to call me in a minute. It just doesn’t seem real.”

Burton added, “I wish I could give you a kiss and a cuddle and say everything is going to be ok. I am so grateful I met you. I just want to make you proud. X.”

Flack died on February 15 at age 40. At the time, the television personality was found unresponsive while in her East London apartment. Her death was ruled as a suicide.

Flack hosted Love Island from its premiere in 2015 to December 2019. She received an assault charge that December in regards to an incident that occurred in her home involving Burton. The former X Factor host pleaded not guilty to the charge and was awaiting a trial scheduled for this month.

In the days after her arrest, Flack stepped down from hosting Love Island and was replaced by Irish presenter Laura Whitmore.

When the U.K. series returned to air two days after Flack’s death, narrator Iain Stirling honored the late star with a loving tribute. “We are all absolutely devastated by the tragic news that Caroline, a much loved member of our Love Island family, has passed away,” the 32-year-old said on February 17. “Caroline and me were together from the very start of Love Island, and her passion, warm and enthusiasm connected with millions of viewers.”

Stirling continued, “Right now, we are all just trying to come to terms with what happened. I hope we can all be kinder, always show love and listen to one another. Caroline, I want to thank you for all the fun times we had making our favorite show. You were a true friend to me.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).