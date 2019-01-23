A family expansion! Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have a new addition in their household — and no, she didn’t give birth yet. The former NHL pro, 38, recently shared on Instagram that he and his country singer wife adopted an adorable pup!

“Meet the newest member of our family!” he wrote alongside a sweet shot of the pooch, revealing their 3-year-old son picked the moniker: “Isaiah affectionately named him Zero. I guess it fits because it’s the chance of surviving if you try to break into our home #GSD.”

Underwood, 35, and Canada native, who are also adoptive dog parents to Ace and Penny, are gearing up to welcome their second human child — another boy! — due this month.

“Carrie is excited,” a source told Us Weekly in August when the songwriter revealed the pregnancy news. “She has been wanting a baby forever and is so filled with joy.”

Especially after suffering multiple miscarriages. “It took us a while to get here … I’m gonna cry again,” the American Idol alum told Us in November. “[I’m] just so thankful… to find out Isaiah’s gonna have a baby brother. It was just great news. We’re excited.”

Even now with three dogs, a tot, the upcoming baby and her work, Underwood may even want more children in the future. The source added at the time: “Carrie does still talk about adopting children because she truly does want a large family and wants to be a mom to several kids.”

But according to the Grammy winner, she’ll be OK at making time for everything. “Balance is what it’s all about. No matter what your job is,” she previously told Us. “Being a mom, working and dividing your time. It is what we all have to do as mothers.”

