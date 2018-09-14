Carrie Underwood is on the mend. The country music superstar opened up about having to cancel multiple appearances in the U.K. due to a viral infection.

“I did, I don’t cancel shows, like, I will drag myself onto the stage and perform if I have the flu or whatever. In the U.K. we had to cancel a couple shows. Basically I got a viral thing and I woke up, I had vertigo and I could not stand up,” the 35-year-old, who is pregnant with baby No. 2, said during an appearance on The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, September 13.

“It was crazy. I ended up in a German hospital for three days,” Underwood continued. “I mean they were so sweet and so nice and we were in our rooms trying to learn German, trying to communicate.”

The “Love Wins” crooner added that she didn’t successfully learn any German phrases besides “no meat please.”

“I don’t eat meat, so that’s all I learned,” Underwood explained after attempting to say the phrase in German on the show. “I’m probably butchering it. I’m sorry to all.”

The Grammy winner previously did not perform her scheduled shows at The Long Road Festival and Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park in the U.K. on September 8 and September 9, respectively.

Underwood announced in August that she and husband Mike Fisher are expecting their second child together. The duo are also parents of 3-year-old son Isaiah. The “Cry Pretty” singer told Fallon that she doesn’t think Isaiah really understands he is getting a sibling.

“I don’t think for real he does,” Underwood explained. “But I mean he’ll be really sweet and he’ll like talk to my belly and kiss my belly. He’s the sweetest little boy. But I mean no kid can really know that their life is going to change. … He’ll just have to share mommy.”

Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood is a 12-part audio documentary series that breaks new ground on one of Hollywood’s most enduring murder mysteries. Listen below.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!