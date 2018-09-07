Pregnant Carrie Underwood Cancels Several Shows ‘Due to Illness’

Getting the rest she needs. Carrie Underwood, who is pregnant with her second child, has canceled several upcoming appearances in the U.K. “due to illness.”

“Carrie Underwood has been forced to cancel several upcoming promotional activities in the UK, including appearances at The Long Road Festival and Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park, due to illness,” a statement from UMG Nashville reads, according to screenshots shared by fans and the festival. “She looks forward to resuming promotion for her new album, Cry Pretty, soon.”

The Long Road Festival confirmed on Thursday, September 6, that Underwood, 35, would not perform at the show. “We’re overwhelmed by the support we’ve received from our Country Family both on and off stage. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” their Facebook page reads. “Carrie is of course irreplaceable, but we’ve listened to your suggestions and Aaron Watson has kindly offered to step into Saturday night’s headline slot on the Rhinestone Stage. Danielle Bradbery has also shown her support by extending her set, so we are now busy updating all of the timings for you.”

The statement concludes: “With over 70 acts, 5 stages and plenty of experiences around every corner, we’ve created something truly special and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

Underwood was scheduled to headline The Long Road festival on Saturday, September 8, and perform at Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park, London on Sunday, September 9. The Live in Hyde Park’s homepage updated to say the Grammy winner will no longer be in attendance.

“Unfortunately Carrie Underwood is unable to join us at Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park due to illness,” the website reads. “We wish her well and look forward to welcoming her to Radio 2 in the future.”

According to fans on Twitter, the “Love Wins” singer also canceled her fan event in London on Wednesday.

Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, announced last month that they are expecting their second child together. The pair, who wed in July 2010, are also parents of 2-year-old Isaiah. A source told Us Weekly exclusively on August 29 that the former NHL star is “being the most doting, amazing husband” while Underwood is pregnant.

“[He is] reading a bunch of parenting books, rubbing Carrie’s feet and is making sure she is happy and comfortable at all times,” the source added.

Underwood has yet to publicly comment on the event cancellations. Her sixth album, Cry Pretty, is set to be released on Friday, September 14.

