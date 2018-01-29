It happens to the best of us. Carrie Underwood was pulled over by the police for the first time on Monday, January 29, and she was pretty much traumatized by the experience.

“Well, it happened today. After 18 years, I can no longer say I’ve never been pulled over for speeding,” the 34-year-old country singer tweeted. “I feel so ashamed! I may or may not have cried in my car after the cop let me go. #RuleFollower #GrannyDriver #ImSorry.”

Underwood has had a difficult few months. She broke her wrist and badly injured her face after falling on some steps outside her home in Nashville in November. She was briefly hospitalized after the accident and forced to cancel her scheduled performance at the Country Rising benefit concert on November 12.

The “Champion” singer later revealed that her injuries were far more serious than originally reported. She wrote in a message to members of her fan club on December 31 that she received “between 40 and 50 stitches” in her face, noting that she was “still healing and not quite looking the same.”

Despite the incident, Underwood insisted she was preparing to return to work. “I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different,” she wrote. “I’m hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up.”

