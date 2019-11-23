



It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Carson Kressley knows exactly how to make the holiday rush less stressful — especially when it comes to the messy task of wrapping gifts.

“I’m not a gift wrapping expert. I love it. I love the holidays,” Kressley, 50, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, November 19, before dropping some gift wrapping knowledge from his time working on the upcoming Freeform series, Wrap Battle. “Get great scissors. That will change your life.”

Of course, it takes more than just a sharp pair of shears to ensure your gift wrapping goes smoothly. The former Queer Eye fashion expert is all about making the holiday season a little more beautiful, whether its through cute wrapping paper or an extra bow on top.

“Creating a great package is like an outfit,” the Get a Room star noted before spilling his biggest gift wrapping secret. “I add one really personal thing. It could be like a silk flower. It could be like a broach you find at a flea market. It could be a cookie. Whatever to add … that one zhoosh that takes it over the top.”

Despite his love of gift giving, Kressley isn’t immune to falling into the holiday season’s biggest trap: regifting. The former Dancing With the Stars contestant recalled in his interview with Us being given a fancy present for attending a party in Hollywood some time ago, only to send it off to someone else moments later.

“It was a beautiful candle in a beautiful box with a satin ribbon,” Kressley continued. “I don’t live in LA, and I was like, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to get this home’ … I’m going to this other party with dear friends. I’ll give them this present as a hostess gift.”

But the stylist’s regifting plan didn’t exactly go as seamlessly as he would have hoped: “They open it up and there was a card inside from the other people with their names on it … Busted!”

Wrap Battle premieres on Freeform on Monday, November 25 at 9 p.m. ET.