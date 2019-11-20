



Boys club! Queer Eye original, Carson Kressley is all about hanging with his former costars and that means there’s definitely a group text.

“I do. Thom [Filicia] and I did out Get a Room show. Ted [Allen] lives here, so I get to see him,” Kressley, 50, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, November 19 about how much he keeps in touch with his former castmates. “Jai [Rodriguez] has a radio show in LA, so when I’m there, I’ll sometimes do press with him, or I’ll just see him.”

As for a group text, the Queer Eye alum, which includes Kressley, Allen, Kyan Douglas, Filicia and Rodriguez, are all about it and they have been for years.

“It’s usually stupid stuff, or if something major is happening or somebody has, like, a milestone,” he said in regard to what the group talks about. “Or, like, Jai was turning 40, so it was a group invite to his birthday party. We definitely have a group chat that’s been going on since group chars have been around.”

The series, which aired for five seasons from 2003 to 2007, was a big part of Kressley’s life — which is why he will always be close to the men who were on it with him.

“Well, it was such a life-changing experience. You do television shows with people and it’s usually wonderful and you’re very close and then you go onto your new job and they go into theirs and you … you don’t talk as much, but doing Queer Eye was such a transitional thing for all of us,” the RuPaul’s Drag Race judge explained.

The show was a real starting point for all involved and the Pennsylvania native says that’s what has kept them so united decades later.

“We’re, like, none of us knew what we were doing. None of us had really done television and then it was…” he continued. “It became such a phenomenon that it was like going to college together or like having a first job or being in high school or something that was very bonding.”

This bond has also stretched to the new cast of the Netflix’s Queer Eye revival, which began in 2018.

“We did a kickoff with them, but we haven’t done any of their episodes and they’ve been shooting in like really exotic places, like, in Atlanta and Missouri,” he said noting the OG cast is ready to work together with the new Fab Five.

He added: “So, I’m sure if their producers asked us, we would love to do some sort of cameo or something. I think they’re doing a great job.”