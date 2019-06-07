As they wish. It was more than 30 years ago that Cary Elwes and Robin Wright were making fans swoon as star-crossed lovers in the 1987 cult classic, The Princess Bride, but as Elwes revealed to Us Weekly exclusively, the pair are still in contact!

“We stay in touch quite a lot, actually,” the Billionaire Boys Club star, 56, spilled to Us at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala honoring Denzel Washington on Thursday, June 6.

In fact, Elwes, who played Westley, says that he and 53-year-old Wright, who played Princess Buttercup, reach out to each other for big life events. “We’re all part of this wonderful family now,” he explained. “We all check in on each other every time there’s a birthday or any kind of holiday — we always check in and then intermittently we check in and see how we’re doing.”

The now-iconic duo recalled their first meeting during an Entertainment Weekly reunion in October 2011.

“Cary was gorgeous!” the House of Cards alum said at the time. “He was the blond Zorro. We hit it off right away. We had the same sense of humor.”

The Liar Liar star was equally as impressed with the film’s leading lady. “I knew immediately that she was perfect,” he told the publication. “She had done [the soap opera] Santa Barbara. When you’ve done a lot of television, you become very seasoned very quickly. She was a pro.”

Nowadays, Elwes is living out his own fairytale romance with wife Lisa Kurbikoff, whom he wed in 2000. The pair share daughter Dominique, 12. The actor called his offspring his “proudest achievement” to Us on Thursday. Joked Elwes: “She’s a little over budget, but she’s right on schedule.”

Wright, meanwhile, married Clement Giraudet in August and shares daughter Dylan, 28, and son Hopper, 25, with ex-husband Sean Penn, whom she was married to from 1996 to 2010.

The AFI Life Achievement Award special will air on TNT on June 20 at 10 p.m. ET and on Turner Classic Movies in September as part of a larger program dedicated to Washington’s work.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!