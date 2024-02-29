TikTok star Cat Janice has died following her battle with cancer.

Janice’s family confirmed the news via her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 28. Janice suffered from sarcoma, a rare form of cancer in soft tissue and bones, per the Mayo Clinic.

“This morning, from her childhood home and surrounded by her loving family, Catherine peacefully entered the light and love of her heavenly creator,” the musician’s family wrote via an Instagram statement. “We are eternally thankful for the outpouring of love that Catherine and our family have received over the past few months.”

They continued, “Cat saw her music go places she never expected and rests in the peace of knowing that she will continue to provide for her son through her music. This would not have been possible without all of you.”

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

The post noted that Janice’s brother, who goes by the name Cubby, would be running her account. “He will also manage all operations surrounding Cat’s music, merchandise and public relations,” they added. “Per Cat’s request, there is more art she wants to share too. In due time.”

Prior to her death, Janice’s song “Dance You Outta My Head” went viral on the social media platform. Last month, the mom of one told her followers it would mean the “world” if users pre-saved and streamed her song in hopes of creating a legacy for her 7-year-old son, Loren.

“My art is all I have to leave behind and I’m leaving it behind for my son to profit on,” she captioned a series of images that featured her and her family via TikTok. “Huge thank you to my label @HandwrittenRecords and family and friends for undying support. #cancer #songwriter #sarcoma.”

Just two weeks later, Janice revealed that she had become a Top 40 Billboard charting artist after “Dance You Outta My Head reached No. 11 on the Hot Dance/Electronic chart on Digital Sales.

“YOU ALL DID THIS. You gave me my dream come true,” she wrote via Instagram in January. “Right when I needed it most. You all loved me back to life and gave me my ‘one more moment alive’. When I wrote ‘Wishing I Was You’, I wrote those lyrics desperately wishing to have one more moment to scream from the roof tops and you all loved me so hard and gave me that moment and I am forever grateful. Whatever God brings my way I know I am loved ❤️ #cancer #love #billboard #catjanice @billboard @billboardcharts.”

Janice first announced she had been diagnosed with cancer in 2021. After surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, she was declared cancer free in July 2022. Earlier this year, she revealed that the cancer had “won” after a long and “hard” battle and entered hospice after no longer being able to breathe in the ICU.

Related: The Best Celebrity TikTok Accounts to Follow in 2024: Joe Jonas, More Kim Kardashian, Jack Black and Olivia Rodrigo are just a few of the celebrities who have the best TikTok accounts in the business. The social media app has become one of the most beloved platforms for A-listers, with stars sharing everything from no-makeup looks and cozy outfits to throwback stories, recipes and more. Joe Jonas […]

“The sarcomas are too tough,” she wrote over a TikTok video of herself from the hospital, noting that she wanted her last song to bring “joy and fun” to her fans.

“It’s all I ever wanted through my battle with cancer,” she added. “I wish I could say these words to you but lung cancer has stolen my voice. So all I ask is one favor of pre-saving my final song in my bio. Thank you for the love and I hope you love the song. See you in heaven.”