Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke is opening up about the “powerful” connection she noticed right away between now exes Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson — and tells Us Weekly the one thing she was quick to warn the actor about.

“You could just tell that they were intensely fascinated by each other. You know? I saw that right there in my own living room [at the first chemistry read,]” Hardwicke, 62, recently told Us Weekly ahead of the 10th anniversary of the fantasy film’s premiere.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God,’” the Thirteen cowriter added. “I think when Kristen walked away I said, ‘Now, Rob, I want you to know, Kristen is underage. She is 17 and in our country, illegal.’”

Hardwicke explained: “It was powerful. I could tell their fascination for each other.”

Pattinson, 32, and Stewart, 28 — who met on set of the 2008 Twilight film while playing onscreen loves Edward and Bella — began dating shortly after. The former couple dated for four years before splitting after the Snow White and the Huntsman actress was spotted kissing director Rupert Sanders in July 2012.

The pair later gave their relationship another shot, but ultimately ended things again in May 2013.

Pattinson and Stewart were spotted together earlier this year at the Chateau Marmot hotel, where they both attended attended Lily-Rose Depp’s 19th birthday party. The photos of the exes sent fans of the two into overdrive on Twitter at the time.

“Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart at the same party hanging out with the same friends in 2018,” one commenter wrote. “I thought this day it would never come, my shipper game is stronger than ever.”

Twilight is back in theaters on October 21st and 23rd, and out on 4K on October 23rd.

Reporting by Emily Marcus

