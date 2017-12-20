Catt Sadler was spotted out and about after quitting her job as a news anchor for E! News. The TV host stepped out on Wednesday, December 20, just a day after she revealed she was leaving the network for pay inequality in a post on her website, thecattwalk.com.

Sadler was spotted in Los Angeles with her ex-husband Kyle Boyd — with whom she shares her two children Arion, 12, and Austin, 16. She was carrying a laptop in her arms and was dressed casually in jeans, flats and a gray cardigan. She also paired her makeup-free look with reading glasses.

The 43-year-old first confirmed her departure in a tweet on Tuesday, writing, “It’s true. Today will be my last day on #DailyPop and @enews. I hope you’ll tune in so I can thank you for the memories. I love you guys SO much it hurts.”

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed before she explained her departure in her blog post, Sadler, who has been with the network for more than a decade, decided to cut ties with E! after she learned that her cohost Jason Kennedy was making close to double her salary.

“Catt’s contract with E! was up and she recently found out that compared to her coworkers she was being very underpaid,” a source told Us. “She found out Jason Kennedy makes significantly more than her, even though she does more work for the network, and she was outraged. The network was not interested in negotiating with her to get her up to his salary.”

“She’s moving forward though and looking forward to the next chapter in her life,” the source added. “She doesn’t blame Jason, and Jason feels horrible about the discrepancy in salary. He loves Catt so much and was just as upset as she was to find out that she was being paid so much less. He thinks she will do amazing at whatever she does next and that E! made a big mistake.”

E! said in a statement to Us on Tuesday: “E! compensates employees fairly and appropriately based on their roles, regardless of gender. We appreciate Catt Sadler’s many contributions at E! News and wish her all the best following her decision to leave the network.”

Celebrities including Jennifer Lawrence and Jessica Chastain took to social media to commend Sadler for opening up about her decision to leave the network after 12 years, and to call out the network.

Chastain, 40, has been a longtime advocate of workplace equality, and she tweeted her support for Sadler on Wednesday. “WOW this is so disappointing,” she wrote. “When are companies like @e_entertainment going to understand that women should be paid fairly. 1/2 of her male counterpart is not appropriate.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!