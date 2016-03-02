What’s more dramatic than a Kanye West tweet? A Kanye West tweet read aloud by some of Hollywood’s biggest names. On Sunday, February 28, Vanity Fair implored celebrities to do a dramatic reading of the controversial rapper’s most outrageous tweets at their Oscar afterparty.

“You MAY be talented, but you’re not Kanye West,” Whoopi Goldberg read with sass.

“I’m not even gonna lie to you, I love me so much right now,” Michael Strahan quipped, quoting one of West’s most infamous tweets.

Even iconic actor Patrick Stewart got in on the fun, reading one of the rapper’s longer tweets with dramatic pauses.

“It’s a beautiful time,” the 75-year-old actor said. “I love my friends. I love my family. I love people. The whole f–king human race.”

Other famous faces who joined in on the fun included J.J. Abrams, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling and Monica Lewinsky.

“I think Twitter was designed specifically with me in mind just my humble opinion,” Will Arnett said with a deadpan expression before launching into an awkward, prolonged series of laughs: “hahahahahaha.”

West, 38, has been involved in a whole slew of Twitter feuds within the last few weeks. Most recently, on Wednesday, March 2, the father of two trolled Deadmau5 after the DJ called him out for appearing to illegally download his synthesizer software, Serum.

“# ok very serious question…,” West tweeted. “# whose job is it to carry the head on the plane # hash tag # do you check the mickey mouse head or carry on # does it get hot? … # ok another super serious question … is there a portable fan situation?”

