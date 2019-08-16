



Secrets are no fun, so Us Weekly had celebs like Jessie James Decker, Olivia Culpo, Michael B. Jordan and more spill the tea when it comes to their diet tips and tricks. Whether they’re gearing up for a role or getting fit for a bikini shoot, they gave us all their surprising answers. From celery juice to apple cider vinegar, watch the video above to see what they had to say!

Swimsuit Secrets

“No carbs, and I try no sugar, and it works wonders,” Olivia Culpo told Us about her diet leading up to her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue shoot. “I just drink a lot of water, and then tequila – there’s not a lot of carbs in that!”

Olympic Swaps

Former Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson incorporates easy cooking swaps into her daily routine: “I always do cauliflower pizza crust. I do spaghetti squash for pasta. For cookies, we use avocado or cacao nibs. I do chicken tenders, but I coat them in almond flour, which is really yummy. We make banana ice cream with frozen bananas and almond milk.”

Role Restrictions

To get into his ripped shape for his boxing role in Creed II, Michael B. Jordan told Us: “Honestly, it’s pretty routine. You have brown rice, chicken, broccoli, a lot of water and you just workout consistently.” But he also allowed himself a cheat day here and there. “We shot in Philly, so a Philly cheesesteak was my go-to cheat meal.”

Eat (and Drink) Your Greens

“I’m doing the celery juice thing. 16 ounces, fresh celery. I do it in the morning,” Kate Walsh revealed to Us. “I mean, I should have stock in celery and I realize not everyone can do this, but I swear, it’s changed my skin.”

