



A budding romance! Chad Johnson and his new girlfriend, Annalise Mishler, made their red carpet debut and spoke exclusively with Us Weekly at Operation Smile Hollywood Fight Night in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, November 6.

The Bachelorette alum, 32, told Us that he and Mishler met on the dating app Hinge and have been dating for almost two months. He said that the pair like to keep their relationship low-key. “We don’t do a lot,” Johnson told Us. “We come to events, we go to dinners, we do a lot of chilling, honestly. We’re pretty chill.”

The TV personality has also appeared in videos on Mishler’s YouTube channel which feature them attempting challenges together and Johnson rating her outfits.

Johnson said that being in the public eye “hasn’t been too bad recently,” and hasn’t affected their relationship. The TV personality first competed for the heart of JoJo Fletcher on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2012. He became known as the season’s villain and left without the final rose. Johnson returned for Bachelor in Paradise season 3 but was kicked off the show for fighting with the cast and crew. He also appeared on E!’s Famously Single and MTV’s Ex on the Beach.

Mishler admitted that she’s not familiar with Johnson’s antics on The Bachelor franchise. “I had not watched any of it and I refuse to,” she told Us.

She added, “But I will say, sometimes, most of the time, he thinks that he is his character. Like you [Chad] were saying that and I’m like, you are the asshole though. Like you are the bad guy, what do you mean? But, like, obviously I’m okay with it. But that is kind of who you are on a surface level.”

Mishler said that she was able to see beyond his villain persona and get to know the real him. “I know that I could. He’s like Andy Kaufman-ing himself cause he, like, doesn’t know what is real,” she told Us.

However, she notes that his bad boy charm is “kind of what I love about him.” According to Mishler, the couple also share a similar sense of humor. “He’s really sarcastic so we can be really sarcastic together and it works out,” she told Us.

Prior to his relationship with Mishler, Johnson was linked to Kendra Wilkinson and season 25 Bachelor contestant Caitlin Clemmens.

With reporting by Nicole Pajer