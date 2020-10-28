One of Chadwick Boseman’s older brothers, Kevin Boseman, hit a major milestone in his cancer journey less than two months after the Black Panther actor’s death.

“Today marks my official two-year remission,” Kevin, 48, wrote in his Instagram Story on October 14, according to screenshots posted by The Shade Room. “I was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent for [sic] rounds of chemotherapy.”

The dancer and choreographer continued, “I wanted to share because while it’s been a year of profound loss and tragedy for so many of us, this is good news. Something to smile about. Something to shout about.”

On August 28, Us Weekly confirmed that the Marshall actor died at his Los Angeles home at the age of 43. He had been secretly battling colon cancer for four years.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” his publicist said in a statement to Us at the time. “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much.”

The statement continued, “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”

The Get On Up actor was laid to rest on September 3 at the Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina. He grew up in Anderson, South Carolina — the same town where his public memorial was held after his burial. His Black Panther costars Michael B. Jordan, Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong’o were among those who attended a separate service held for the late actor in Malibu on September 5.

Chadwick’s cause of death was the result of multiple organ failures due to his colon cancer, according to an Associated Press report from September 14.

The 21 Bridges star is survived by his wife, Taylor Ledward, parents Leroy and Carolyn Boseman, and brothers Derrick and Kevin. Since he died without a will, Chadwick’s widow filed a probate petition in Los Angeles on October 15 to become the administrator of his estate with limited authority.