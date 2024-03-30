Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Chance Perdomo is dead at age 27.

A publicist for the actor, who starred on Prime Video’s Gen V, confirmed the news on Saturday, March 30.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident,” the rep said in a statement to Variety. “Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved. His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

The Gen V producers also released a statement to mourn the young star, who played Andre Anderson. “We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person,” the creative team said in a joint statement. “Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television also shared a statement: “The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance’s family and all who loved him at this difficult time.”

The California native moved to England as a child with his mother. He first began studying acting in London at the National Youth Theatre and Identity School of Acting. He made his small screen debut in 2017 on the U.K. series Hetty Feather. One year later, he scored his role on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as Ambrose Spellman. He appeared in all 36 episodes of the Netflix hit and even showed off his singing skills on the show.

He took over the role of Landon Gibson in the After franchise starting with the third film, 2021’s After We Fell. He continued to portray the role in the big screen adaptations of Anna Todd‘s novels in both 2022’s After Ever Happy and 2023’s After Everything.