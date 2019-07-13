Channing Tatum Admits He Is in Therapy During Social Media Rant

A candid confession. Channing Tatum posted a rambling social media rant on Friday, July 12, where he admitted he was in therapy.

“I was just in therapy yesterday… Yeah I’m in therapy, whatever. Everybody just be in therapy,” the Step Up actor confessed mid-thought during an Instagram video. He then went on to explain that during his session, an iPhone app called Pattern pinged him with a notification using the “exact words” he just said.

“Are you listening through the phone, Pattern?” he asked. “AI, the algorithm that is The Pattern, are you listening through the phone and just regurgitating the stuff I’m afraid of?”

He continued: “You know what, Pattern people? You should just call me. Thats what should happen right now. You should just DM me. If you know so much, you know how to get in touch with me now, don’t you? So just do that. I need answers right now.”

The personality app was quick to take him up on the offer. “Hey @channingtatum!👋 Thanks for letting us know you planned on crashing our servers today 😂 We’ll be sliding into your dms shortly,” its Instagram handle commented several hours later on the former stripper’s post.

And they weren’t the only ones having fun with the selfie video. Tatum’s girlfriend, Jessie J, commented, “It’s me…. I’m the pattern. I’m sliding in your dm’s in 3…..2…..(sliding)….1.”

The app is a self-described, “social network that helps you better understand yourself and connect with others on a deeper level.”

The video started out with an agitated Tatum asking some questions. “I need some answers, okay? I don’t know if I’m late to this or if I’m early to this, but what is this Pattern sh-t? It’s an app, I just downloaded it,” he explained. “It just asked me to put in my birthdate and time of birth, by the way, how are you supposed to know your time of birth?”

He added, “How do you know what you know about me, Pattern? People that use The Pattern, you need to DM me right now and tell me how you know this stuff. I don’t even know if I want to know this stuff.”

It’s unclear whether the Magic Mike star ever got his answers about the program listening in on his therapy session.

