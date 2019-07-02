All boo’d up! Jessie J showed off cute snaps she took with boyfriend Channing Tatum in a rare PDA moment for the couple.

Jessie, born Jessica Cornish, posted three pictures of herself cozying up to Tatum, 39, in her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 2. The first shot showed the pair sitting together with the Magic Mike star’s hand resting on his girlfriend’s leg as they posed and smiled. The 31-year-old “Bang Bang” singer drew a red heart around the duo.

The second photo featured the English star showing off her silly side, as she faced Tatum — who was smiling as he looked into the camera — to stick out her tongue. This post was captioned with a tongue emoji. With the third picture, Jessie and the 22 Jump Street star looked happy together as they posed a restaurant.

While these shots of the couple were relatively innocent, they have posted some NSFW references to their relationship in the past. In May, Tatum posted a fully nude snap of himself after he “lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish.”

The couple’s latest hangout session took place ahead of Jessie’s summer tour dates, which are set to kick off with her appearance at the 2019 Neversea Festival in Romania on Saturday, July 6. The singer joked in a recent interview with The Times in London that she wanted Tatum to be her opening act.

“I’m thinking about calling my next tour ‘Magic Mike and I’ and having Chan open for me as a stripper,” she said with a laugh. “He’d do it too! That would sell some tickets, eh?”

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2018 that the Step Up actor was dating the “Price Tag” singer. News of their relationship came five months after Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their separation in April 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the former couple’s joint Instagram statement read. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

Dewan, who shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with Tatum, has been linked to actor Steve Kazee since October 2018.

While Tatum and Dewan have moved on, the Vow actor’s new flame was the subject of negative comments last year comparing her to the Witches of East End alum.

“There is a story I have seen be written over and over again in the past few weeks that talks about myself being directly compared to another beautiful woman regarding our looks and people picking who they think is prettier,” she wrote on Instagram in November 2018. “Who feels good from this story? I know I don’t.”

Dewan, meanwhile, backed Jessie up. “No need for negativity. Let’s live in a world where we support each other and lift each other up,” the former World of Dance host tweeted. “Like I said before, positive vibes all the way. Nothing but respect.”

Scroll down to see the cute Instagram Stories snaps of Jessie and Tatum below!