What Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s Relationship Is Like Post-Split

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan may each have moved on since their split (he’s dating singer Jessie J; she’s with Broadway star Steve Kazee), but there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between them. The parents of 5-year-old Everly even reunited to go trick-or-treating on Halloween.

“They’ve both handled their split maturely from the start,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “This whole situation has never been contentious, and there’s never been any animosity or hatred toward each other.” For more on how the Logan Lucky actor and the World of Dance host are coparenting amicably, check out the video above.

And for more Tatum and Dewan — plus other friendly exes — pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!