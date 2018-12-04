Mind over matter. Jenna Dewan opened up about her split from Channing Tatum after nine years of marriage — and according to her, she got through it by staying optimistic.

The World of Dance star, 38, revealed that despite the former couple coming together to announce their breakup, things were a bit tougher to deal with behind the scenes. “People are like, ‘How do you get through this?’ I didn’t run away from my feelings. I let myself cry. I let myself grieve,” she told Cosmopolitan for its January 2019 issue. “This is one of those situations where I will see the light. The dawn is coming.”

While Dewan and the Magic Mike star, 38 — who share 5-year-old daughter Everly — had their own emotions to deal with, fans also mourned the dissolution of their marriage. ”I’m obviously super aware that people know me, they know Channing, they know us together,” Dewan added. “We’d been a beloved couple for a long time.”

However, the memories that remain between the former pair aren’t all heavy. “I was in Berlin and people were like, ‘We love your Lip Sync Battle!’ I was like, ‘Oh my god. You mean the time when I humped my husband-at-the-time’s face?’” she joked, referring to their episode on the Paramount Network show, where she performed a sexy rendition of Ginuwine’s “Pony” for the audience — on Tatum. “I’m so glad that’s my calling card.”

The former couple – who met while filming Step Up in 2006 — revealed they were going their separate ways via a statement posted in April on Instagram. “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the statement read. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

Dewan and the 21 Jump Street star have since moved on. Tatum is now dating singer Jessie J, while the Witches of East End actress is seeing Tony Award winner Steve Kazee — a relationship she seemingly hinted at during her interview. ”I do believe in love still, but I also believe it begins with really digging deep and learning how to love yourself. And then I think you sort of transmute that out to attract the right partner,” she told Cosmo. “I think that people who are meant to be sort of find each other.”

There doesn’t seem to be anything but mutual respect between the exes and their current partners. After the “Bang Bang” singer, 30, called out stories that compared her and Dewan’s looks in November, the former backup dancer replied. “Amen Jessie! Women for women all the way,” Dewan wrote on Instagram. “Like I said before, positive vibes all the way. Nothing but respect.”

