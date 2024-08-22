Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz’s love language? Movies.

Tatum, 44, revealed that his fiancée warned him that she didn’t have a lot of non-cinematic hobbies when they first started dating.

“She’s such a nerd for movies,” Tatum said on the Wednesday, August 21, episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. “She doesn’t do anything [else]. The first thing that she said when we started getting together was like, ‘I don’t do activities.’ I think I laughed. She’s like, ‘No, listen to me. I don’t hike. I don’t do any of that stuff.’”

Tatum said that the couple, who first started dating in 2021 following Kravitz’s divorce from Karl Glusman, spend quality time together bonding over cinema.

“On a day off for us, we watch like three or four movies in a day,” he shared. “We just love it.”

Tatum stars in Kravitz’s directorial debut, Blink Twice, which follows billionaire tech mogul Slater King (Tatum), who invites cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) to a seemingly nonstop island party. Frida soon discovers that not everything is as it seems when her best friend Jess (Alia Shawkat) disappears and no one can recall meeting her.

“I just am in awe of her process, because even the first script that I got that I read, I knew that it was wildly bold and taking some of the biggest swings that I’ve ever seen,” Tatum gushed over his fiancée.

Tatum previously fawned over Kravitz during an August 12 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Creating is our, like, love language,” he told host Jimmy Fallon. “Like, we really just enjoy that. I didn’t have any fear going into making a movie with somebody that you’re — you know, is the love of your life.”

Kravitz also shared her love for her man at the August 8 Los Angeles premiere of Blink Twice.

Addressing Tatum in her speech before playing the movie, Kravitz said, “From producing to performing to pep talks to holding my head or my feet while I cried on the bathroom floor because I thought I f–ked it all up, thank you for letting me be a complete OCD psychopath, control freak.”

“Thank you for your patience, making this film with you has been an awfully great adventure. Thank you for trusting me to ‘female direct’ you. It’s really very cool to get to make a movie but when you get to do it with the love of your life, it’s even cooler,” she added.