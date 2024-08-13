Channing Tatum says fiancee Zoe Kravitz is the “love” of his life.

Tatum, 44, gushed about Kravitz, 35, during his Monday, August 12, appearance on The Tonight Show, where he promoted his role in Kravitz’s directorial debut, Blink Twice.

“Creating is our, like, love language,” he told host Jimmy Fallon. “Like, we really just enjoy that. I didn’t have any fear going into making a movie with somebody that you’re — you know, is the love of your life.”

When he said that, the audience collectively went “awwww” and Fallon wiped faux tears from his eyes.

Tatum and Kravitz began dating after meeting on the set of the psychological thriller, which hits theaters Friday, August 23. Kravitz co-wrote the movie with E.T. Feigenbaum, and initially called it Pussy Island. Tatum plays billionaire tech mogul Slater King, who invites cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) to a seemingly nonstop island party — but she quickly learns that not everything is as it seems when her best friend Jess (Alia Shawkat) disappears from the island and nobody can recall even meeting her.

“It’s scary, man,” Tatum said of Blink Twice, joking of Kravitz, “She’s scary.”

The Magic Mike star added that Kravitz’s “whole personality is that movie. And, like, the movie is terrifying.”

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2023 that Tatum and Kravitz were engaged after two years of dating. They first sparked engagement rumors while attending Kendall Jenner’s Halloween bash, where they showed up in costumes inspired by the 1968 horror film Rosemary’s Baby.

“They both thought the other was cool, fun and attractive, but never acted on it because they were never single,” a source told Us in August 2021, confirming that they were officially dating after several PDA-filled outings. “They both have a lot in common, they’re both very active and love outdoor sports and being outdoors.”

At the time, the pair bonded on an “upstate getaway,” with the insider saying that both Kravitz and Tatum “like being off the grid.”

Ahead of his relationship with Kravitz, Tatum was married to Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2018, finalizing their divorce in 2019. The exes share a daughter, Everly, 11.

In January 2023, the actor claimed that despite his blossoming romance with Kravitz, he had no plans to walk down the aisle again. “Relationships are hard for me. Even though I am a bit of a monogamist,” he told Vanity Fair. “In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?”