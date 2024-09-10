Chappell Roan got candid about overcoming her past mental health struggles.

“I realized I can’t live like this. I can’t live being so depressed or feel so lost that I want to kill myself,” Roan, 26, told Rolling Stone in her cover story released on Tuesday, September 10. “I just got my s–t together.”

The profile revealed that Roan had entered outpatient therapy in 2022 after experiencing suicidal thoughts. That May, she opened for Olivia Rodrigo on the Sour Tour and returned to treatment shortly thereafter. Seeking help has allowed Roan to embrace her newfound fame.

“I would not have been able to handle any of this even a year ago today,” she told Rolling Stone. “It would’ve just been too much.”

At the beginning of her rise to fame, Roan was doing more than just releasing music.

“I started gaining a lot of followers when I was being really insane on TikTok,” she explained, noting that she was going through a period of hypomania — a common feature of bipolar II.

“I wasn’t sleeping,” Roan recalled. “I was on the incorrect meds. I had the energy and the delusion and realized that this app is fueled off of mental illness. Straight up.”

Eventually, Roan signed with Amusement Records and released her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, in September 2023. Since then, the singer admitted that her life has changed tenfold.

“Nothing about my life is like me anymore,” she admitted. “I feel like I just let myself down so much because I’m not how I used to be.”

The comment came following Roan’s revelation that she has over 200 unread messages on her phone. “It’s not like me,” she said, noting that forming a romantic connection has become harder than ever.

“My brain is so scattered, and I just don’t feel like myself,” she told the publication. “I met this girl that I really like, but [I] can’t commit because I feel like no one understands me. I don’t want to date another artist because they’re f–king nuts. I’m so avoidant because I’m just like, ‘She’ll never get me. She’ll never get it.’”

Her possible love connection is “completely outside the industry.” Roan said she’s “so awesome and so secure,” even suggesting that they keep things to the just friends level.

“I’m just running around like a chicken with my head cut off,” she continued. “I’m just like, ‘What? I can’t get married!’ It is that type of delusion right now.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.