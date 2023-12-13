Olivia Rodrigo is living her teenage dream — and making back-to-back hit records — but not all her past songs are created equal.

While preparing for her upcoming Guts tour, Rodrigo, 20, revealed not all her Sour tracks are still hits — at least in her mind. “Some of them I don’t really love so much anymore,” she told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published on Wednesday, December 13.

Rodrigo didn’t name names, explaining, “People get so sad because it’ll be their favorite song. But I just feel like I’ve grown out of some of them.”

The former Disney Channel actress confirmed that her debut single, “Drivers License,” is immune from her cut list. While she still likes her first No. 1 song, Rodrigo said she’s started listening to the track differently as she’s grown.

“I remember putting the song out, still super-heartbroken, and people would come up to me and say, ‘Wow, this takes me back to my first heartbreak,’” she recalled. “Now, I listen to it, and I totally get it.”

Rodrigo shared: “It actually does transport me back to when I thought I was never gonna love anyone else. I’m like, ‘Awww — that’s so cute.’”

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series alum rose to fame in the music industry in January 2021 after the release of “Drivers License.” The song, which depicted a messy love triangle and split, sparked speculation over Rodrigo’s alleged romance with former costar Joshua Bassett.

While Rodrigo and Bassett, 22, were rumored to be dating in 2020, they never publicly confirmed their relationship. Following their alleged split, Bassett started spending time with Sabrina Carpenter, whom many fans think was “that blonde girl” in Rodrigo’s song.

Rodrigo has not revealed the identity of the mystery woman mentioned in her song. She also refused to name drop the boy who broke her heart and inspired the track, but she told Vogue in July she’s grateful for the heartbreak. “The most painful moment of my life turned into my most successful,” Rodrigo said at the time.

While a broken heart brought her fame, Rodrigo told the outlet in July that she’s evolved since then. “I’m not going on 17, going through my first heartbreak, crying, with words just pouring out of me,” she said, explaining that her second record, Guts, which dropped in September, showed her journey forward.

However, the album’s hit track “Vampire” sparked even more debate over Rodrigo’s love life as she sings about a man she deems a “bloodsucker, famef–ker.”

Some fans thought the past lover was DJ Zack Bia, whom Rodrigo dated in 2022, while others suggested the song referred to Adam Faze, whom Rodrigo split from in February 2022. Both of Rodrigo’s exes in question are older than her, and the track details a romance with an older suitor. The artist has never confirmed the identities of anyone who inspired her songs.

Rodrigo hasn’t let her failed relationships keep her from looking for love. In October, she sparked romance speculation with Louis Partridge after they were spotted in London together.