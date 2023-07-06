After overcoming her first heartbreak, Olivia Rodrigo hasn’t gone sour on the idea of finding her happily ever after.

“I want to meet my husband now!” Rodrigo, 20, told Vogue in an interview published on Thursday, July 6, when prompted about her romantic future.

The Grammy winner — who found success with her breakup-inspired debut album, Sour, in 2021 — revealed she is also looking forward to starting a family down the line. “I’m so excited to experience motherhood one of these days,” Rodrigo confessed. “I think about it all the time.”

While Rodrigo is in high spirits ahead of the release of her second album, GUTS, she credited personal and romantic hardships with helping her break into the music industry. “The most painful moment of my life turned into my most successful,” she recalled, referring to being dumped as a teenager.

Rodrigo made headlines in January 2021 after releasing her debut single, “Drivers License,” which appeared to depict a love triangle and messy split. Many fans speculated that the lyrics pointed to a fallout between Rodrigo and her former High School Musical: The Musical — The Series costar Joshua Bassett.

Although Rodrigo and Bassett, 22, were linked in 2020, they never publicly confirmed their relationship status. Following their alleged breakup, Bassett began spending time with Sabrina Carpenter.

“And you’re probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She’s so much older than me / She’s everything I’m insecure about,” Rodrigo sings in one of the “Drivers License” verses, seemingly describing Carpenter, 24, according to theories online.

Bassett later dropped his own track in January 2021 called “Lie Lie Lie,” which some fans thought was pegged to the rumors surrounding his and Rodrigo’s past. Carpenter, for her part, released her song “Skin” that same month, but she later claimed was not a “diss track” despite its possible references to Rodrigo.

“Maybe we could’ve been friends / If I met you in another life,” Carpenter sings. She later quips, “Don’t drive yourself insane.”

Rodrigo never revealed the identity of the boy who broke her heart and inspired her first album. When she dropped “Vampire” — the first single from her upcoming second record — earlier this month, fans once again wondered who the track was describing. Some clues pointed to DJ Zack Bia, whom Rodrigo dated for about six months in 2022.

“I used to think I was smart / But you made me look so naive,” she sings in the chorus. “The way you sold me for parts / As you sunk your teeth into me, oh / Bloodsucker, famef—ker.”

Other listeners, however, suggested that the song is about Adam Faze, who split from Rodrigo in February 2022 after less than one year together. The lyrics detail a relationship with an older man. (Bia is 27, while Faze is 26.)

As rumors swirl around the subject of her songs, Rodrigo told Vogue that she’s evolved as a songwriter. “I’m not going on 17, going through my first heartbreak, crying, with words just pouring out of me,” she said.

The former Disney Channel star also teased that she may have a new man in her life. “I don’t kiss and tell,” Rodrigo added, explaining that although she can “understand” why fans are intrigued by her love life, she’s choosing to remain tight-lipped.