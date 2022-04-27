Good 4 them? Following her split from producer Adam Faze, Olivia Rodrigo has been spotted getting cozy with DJ Zack Bia in New York City.

The “Deja Vu” singer, 19, was photographed grabbing lunch with Bia, 25, on Monday, April 25, before going for a walk around New York’s SoHo neighborhood. The Field Trip record label founder appeared to have his arm around Rodrigo as they walked, which continued to fuel romance rumors between the two.

The pair were first linked in February when they were spotted hanging out at a Super Bowl party and they “hit it off,” per E! News. Rodrigo and Bia subsequently began casually spending time together although neither one of them has confirmed that they are anything more than friends.

That same month, Us Weekly confirmed that the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star split from Faze, 24, after less than one year together. Fans began speculating about a split in late 2021 when Rodrigo opened up about moving forward after breakups in an interview with British Vogue. “Besides cutting off all contact, I think it’s important to not only forgive them but forgive yourself for letting everything happen. That’s what I’ve learned,” she said in December 2021.

Bia, meanwhile, dated singer Madison Beer on and off for almost a year before splitting for good in March 2019. Earlier this year, he was rumored to be in a relationship with Outer Banks star Madlyn Cline, although he claimed that things weren’t serious during a January appearance on the “BFFs With Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards” podcast. “We are not dating. We hang out all the time,” the New York native said at the time.

He continued: “It is one of those things where we really enjoy hanging out and enjoy going to dinner. But we never officially started dating and probably will never officially stop because we are just hanging out. We are enjoying it and not even thinking about what it is.”

When he’s not being linked to Hollywood starlets, Bia is best known for performing at parties around Los Angeles and helping up-and-coming rappers get their big breaks. “People don’t realize that going to a good party where someone is DJing, you can break songs,” he told Complex in February. “A businessman, a skater, an actor, an up-and-coming musician, and a big musician are all in the same room, connected through music. And we were always finding all the best new artists, super early.”

In 2018, Bia and business partner James Canton founded Field Trip records. “We were always behind the scenes, helping records get made out of a love for it,” he told Complex. “That turned into artists being like, ‘Let me pick your brain on this. What do you think of this brand? What do you think of this new artist? Come to the studio.’ We started having this really intimate relationship with a ton of artists.”

Bia added: “And we were like, ‘Wait, we can do this with our own artists.’ That’s when we started the company.”

