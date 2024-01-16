While Charlie Puth has been singing about love for years, he finally found his happy ending with fiancée Brooke Sansone.

One month after being spotted together in September 2022, the “Attention” singer confirmed he was off the market during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show. When host Howard Stern asked whether Puth was in love with his new beau, he sweetly replied, “Yeah.”

Puth shared that he and Sansone “grew up” together in New Jersey, adding, “As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere, it’s really nice to have someone close to you that you’ve known for a very long time.”

He gushed that Sansone has “always been very, very nice to me,” saying, “And I would assume when times inevitably hard in the future, because what is life without valleys and peaks, she would be there for me, as well.”

Keep scrolling for Puth and Sansone’s relationship timeline:

December 2023

Puth and Sansone cemented their relationship status by going Instagram official when the “Light Switch” singer shared a snap of images taken inside a photo booth.

“​​🎶 Ohhhhh I’m NOT a loser…’cause I didn’t lose her!!! 🎶 (Happy birthday to me.),” Puth captioned his post.

February 2023

The couple posed together as they made their red carpet debut at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala in Los Angeles. Puth complemented Sanson’s black dress and red nails with a white suit jacket, black shirt and black and red floral pants.

“Debut,” Sansone captioned her carousel of pics from the event via Instagram.

August 2023

Puth confirmed that Sansone was his muse behind his track “Lipstick” when he shared photos of himself covered in lipstick kisses.

“The person who did this is who Lipstick is about,” he wrote via Instagram.

September 2023

Puth announced that he popped the question to Sansone — and she said yes.

“I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes. I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever,” Puth captioned a slideshow of pics via Instagram.

January 2024

The couple posed together on the red carpet at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

Puth performed an emotional acoustic rendition of his and Wiz Khalifa’s track “See You Again” during the In Memoriam tribute alongside duo The War and Treaty. He also sang the iconic Friends theme song “I’ll Be There for You” by the Rembrandts in honor of the year’s lost stars, including Matthew Perry.