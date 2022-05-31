The cold, hard facts. Charlie Puth opened up about his sex life — and no detail was left unsaid.

The “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” singer, 30, revealed that he lost his virginity at 21 to a fan who had seen him perform at a small concert in Boston.

“This girl came up to me and was, like, ‘Can you sign my chest?’ I was, like, ‘I feel like a rock star.’ I never saw her again,” the artist told Bustle in an interview published on Tuesday, May 31, adding wistfully, “She was lovely, but it makes me sad sometimes because I wish the older version of me was like, ‘Hey, you might want to just make this like a little more memorable.’”

Sex isn’t just a subject the “Cheating on You” songwriter sings about (on hits like “Light Switch”) or posts about (he’s known for his shirtless videos on TikTok and Instagram).

Puth discussed the topic in earnest in Tuesday’s interview, sharing more about his early exploits. “The first song I ever [masturbated] to was f—king ‘This Love’ by Maroon 5,” he divulged, adding, “Now I’m good friends with Adam Levine. [I told him] and he was like, ‘That’s really weird.’”

While the Grammy winner associates music with sexuality — “If you took the instrumental only of my music, I want people to almost get turned on by the frequency,” the “Marvin Gaye” singer, who has perfect pitch, told Bustle — he can’t actually listen to any while doing the deed.

“I will analyze the music playing in the background and I’ll start to see the music notes in my head and I will not be able to get hard,” Puth revealed. (Per the outlet, the artist “mime[d] an erection” with his arm while discussing the topic.)

The New Jersey native, who has been linked to celebrities like Selena Gomez, Bella Thorne, Halston Sage and Charlotte Lawrence, previously told Us Weekly that he recognizes that fans speculate about his personal life in his songs, acknowledging that it makes sense.

“It’s my own fault,” he told Us in February, while simultaneously noting, “I would rather inspire them to — if they’re musicians — maybe they want to do the same thing. Put some real-life feelings with melody on top of it.” He added that his “favorite” messages from fans mention “that my music has helped them through difficult times and that maybe taught them something musically.”

Still, the “See You Again” artist will have to be prepared for more love life rumors once he drops his third album, Charlie, later this year.

“I’m being the most authentic I’ve ever been and sonically as well. I produced this whole record for it to sound consistent. I wanted to push the limits,” he told Us about his upcoming record. “I wanted to push the tempos of things and I wanted to push the different sounds that I don’t think anyone’s used in the way. I’m calling it Charlie for that reason.”

