Winning! Charlie Sheen revealed to reporters on Saturday, August 18, that he’ll be watching ex-wife Denise Richards in the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“She doesn’t live in Beverly Hills,” the 52-year-old Two and a Half Men alum joked of the show’s title at the Project Angel Food’s 28th Annual Angel Awards in Hollywood. Still, Sheen told says he’ll be adding the series to his TV lineup: “Good for her. I hope she has fun, I hope it’s a smash. I don’t watch the show, but I guess I will be tuning in.”

The well wishes come less than two weeks after the 47-year-old former model confirmed in a statement to Us that she would be signing on for season 9 of the hit Bravo series.

Sheen and Richards were married from 2002 to 2006 and share two daughters, Sam, 14, and Lola, 13.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly earlier this month, Sheen, who was the highest paid TV actor in 2010, filed requests to lower his monthly child support payment to both Richards and ex Brooke Mueller — with whom he shares 9-year-old twin sons Max and Bob — stating that his “income has changed significantly.”

Sheen alleged in his filings that he had “been unable to find steady work, and have been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry,” adding that “all of this has resulted in a significant reduction in my earnings.”

The Anger Management star was fired from Two and a Half men in March 2011 after a public meltdown in which he made derogatory comments about creator Chuck Lorre.

