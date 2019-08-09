



“Brooke is currently tucked away (yet again!) for the umpteen billionth time, seeking the help she needs,” the Two and a Half Men alum, 53, told The Blast on Friday, August 9.

Sheen assured fans that his 10-year-old twins, Bob and Max, have been in safe hands since their mother, 41, voluntarily entered an East Coast treatment center several weeks prior. A source told Us Weekly earlier on Friday that the boys are “doing fine” and are “currently living with their grandparents.”

“Between myself and the boys’ two amazing sets of grandparents, we continue to seamlessly love, shelter and protect Bob and Max from the haphazard choices and unsightly behavior their mom refuses to extinguish once and for all,” the actor told The Blast. “These wonderful boys need their mom, and hopefully one day soon they will finally have one. Until then, on every front, we got this.”

The news of Mueller’s stay at the trauma facility came after a series of reports about her struggle with addiction. In July, Page Six obtained an audiotape of the actress trying to get drugs from a mystery man in Queens, New York, in which she could be heard requesting “cocaine and meth, crystal and coke, and if it’s even possible, it has to be the tar, black tar.” However, she told the New York Post column, “I was with my treatment team, so there’s no way I would be looking for black tar. I’ve never done heroin in my life.”

Page Six also reported that Mueller was allegedly spotted with several suitcases filled with drugs in Southhampton, New York, that same month. The outlet then published a video taken in July 2018 of the former Extra correspondent seemingly preparing to smoke crystal meth in the back of a van.

Sheen and Mueller were married from 2008 to 2011. The Anger Management alum, who celebrated one year of sobriety in December 2018, was previously wed to Donna Peele from 1995 to 1996 and Denise Richards from 2002 to 2006. He shares daughters Sam, 15, and Lola, 14, with Richards, and daughter Cassandra, 34, with his high school sweetheart, Paula Profit.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).



