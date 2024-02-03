Alyssa Milano is speaking out about Holly Marie Combs’ claim she got Shannen Doherty fired from Charmed.

“I feel like I should address the elephant in the room,” Milano, 51, said during a Friday, February 2, Charmed panel at Megacon Orlando. “You’re all Charmed fans, I knew this was going to come up in one way or another. I want to be very thoughtful in how I respond to any of this.”

Milano was referring to Doherty, 52, and Combs’ December 2023 “Let’s Be Clear” podcast episode, where the pair spoke candidly about the drama behind the scenes of the WB series and claimed that Milano was behind Doherty getting fired from the show.

“I will just say that I’m sad. I don’t think it’s really that I’m sad for me or for my life or how it does or does not affect my life. I’m the most sad for the fans,” she shared. “I am the most sad that a show that has meant so much to so many people has been tarnished by a toxicity that is still to this day almost a quarter of a century later still happening.”

The actress admitted she was also upset that others “can’t move past” the drama and take in what they accomplished in eight seasons. While Milano understands that Doherty and Combs, 50, are still coping with their feelings, she explained that she also had to work on processing her own emotions.

“When I think back to that time it was hard for me, and I have worked super hard in my life in the last 25 years to heal all of my trauma,” she said. “And that’s not just all the trauma that I experienced while shooting but all of my trauma. I’ve worked really hard to heal the bits because I understand that hurt people hurt people and my intention is to be a healed person that helps heal people.”

Milano shared that she wishes she and her costars could get on stage to do a panel together for their fans but doesn’t know what else she can do to fix the trio’s broken bond.

“I think I’ve been very upfront and taken accountability for and apologized for whatever part I played in the situation,” she confessed. “I have been very forthcoming about that. I don’t know how else to fix it.”

While the drama is “heartbreaking and hard” for Milano, she is more upset for the fans.

“This is the uncomfortable part that I wish was different,” she concluded. “So apologies to all of you who love us anyway.”

Milano starred as Phoebe Halliwell on all eight seasons of the supernatural series, which ran from 1996 to 2008. Combs and Doherty portrayed her sisters Piper and Prue, respectively. During the season 3 finale, Doherty’s character was abruptly killed off and replaced by Rose McGowen’s Paige in season 4. At the time, Spelling Television claimed Doherty left the show to pursue other projects. While Doherty didn’t provide a clear reason at the time, she hinted that there was “drama” on set.

In December 2023,Combs and Doherty made headlines after Combs claimed that Milano was responsible for Doherty’s exit.

“We didn’t mean to [fire Shannen], but we’ve been backed into this corner,” she recalled producer Jonathan Levin telling her. “‘We’re basically in this position where it’s one or the other. We were told [by Alyssa] it’s her or [Shannen] and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment.”

Friday marks the first time Milano has touched on the firing allegations. While she didn’t confirm or deny she was involved in Doherty’s exit, she did previously say she took “responsibility for a lot” of the problems between her and Doherty while speaking with Entertainment Tonight in 2021.

“I think a lot of our struggle came from feeling that I was in competition rather than it being that sisterhood that the show was so much about,” she told the outlet at the time. “And I have some guilt about my part in that.”