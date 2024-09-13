Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini were lucky in love at the red carpet premiere of his new movie, Uglies.

Stokes, 31, and Ballerini, 30, stepped out for the Thursday, September 12, event at Los Angeles’ Netflix Tudum Theater. As they posed on the red carpet, Stokes gave the country singer a sweet kiss on her cheek. Ballerini beamed in the moment.

Stokes, who stars as Peris in the film adaptation of Scott Westerfeld’s bestselling YA novel, sported a black suit for the occasion. Ballerini, for her part, donned a strapless, purple bodycon dress with her straight blonde locks middle-parted.

Ballerini also captured Instagram Story footage of the premiere, filming a video of Stokes greeting his Uglies costars. She captioned her upload, “😍@hichasestokes.”

Related: Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes' Relationship Timeline Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes quickly became a fan-favorite couple after confirming their relationship status. The country singer and the Outer Banks star were first linked in January 2023 after they were spotted together at the College Football Playoff National Championship in Los Angeles. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter […]

Thursday’s red carpet PDA is par for the course for Ballerini and Stokes, who often share insight into their romance via social media and on red carpets.

“Sometimes it feels like maybe it’s an oversharing situation, or maybe there’s a lot of details, but I truthfully believe that my personal life is really, really private,” Stokes told E! News in March, denying that the couple is doing too much. “I still feel like I have a really good grasp on my privacy.”

The Outer Banks star started dating Ballerini in January 2023 after she slid into his Instagram DMs following her divorce from fellow country singer Morgan Evans. They had their first date in Nashville, which was the inspiration for Ballerini’s song “How Do I Do This?”

“He came to town and [my wife and I] ended up going to a couple of our favorite bars, including, if I’m not mistaken, Robert’s right down on Broadway [with Chase and Kelsea],” Stokes’ Outer Banks costar Charles Esten exclusively recalled to Us Weekly in June. “I was just there to watch it blossom.”

Esten, 59, added, “They’re just both such great people. Such good hearts, such kind souls, so creatively gifted that it was just kind of cool to be there. I love ’em both.”

Ballerini and Stokes’ relationship has only gotten stronger since that first date.

“He’s the most emotionally intelligent man I’ve ever met in my life,” she gushed during a November 2023 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I keep telling him he’s a man written by a woman.”

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Prove That Love Isn’t Dead In light of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s headline-making split on Tuesday, September 20, Us Weekly rounded up some of Hollywood’s hottest celebrity couples who prove that love isn’t dead — see who made the cut!

According to Ballerini, being with Stokes was the first time that she found sex to be a “real connector” in a relationship.

“My experience with it was very performative and for the other person,” Ballerini told podcast host Alex Cooper. “It doesn’t be like that anymore. I didn’t understand how [sex] could be a real connector in a relationship. I always thought it was just something that you did. … Now, I realize it’s a connector for people.”

Uglies is currently streaming on Netflix.