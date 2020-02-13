Chasity Samone has dreamed about being in Playboy since she was a little girl after seeing Naomi Campbell on the cover with a giant chocolate Playboy bunny. Now, the model has accomplished her goal and is the magazine’s February Playmate in their Equality issue.

Celebs in Undies: Stars Who Flaunt What Their Mamas Gave Them in Lingerie

“I was very young when I saw my first Playboy magazine, and I knew in that instance that I wanted to be in it. I found every avenue to make sure I would be in it,” Samone, 28, explains to Us.

Part of the reason she wanted to be featured in the publication is so that young women all over the world can see her on the pages and know that their ambitions are possible too.

“Although growing up I didn’t see a lot of women that looked like me, I still knew I was going to change that and or be a part of that change. Representation means so much to me, so I couldn’t let it turn into fear,” she says.

“I hope to inspire young women by working hard. … If they see me do it, they can be there too. I want them to know that anything is attainable if you work for it.”

To maintain her confidence and not let negative feelings take over, the army veteran looks to her family and friends to help her overcome any obstacle.

Stars Go Nude on Twitter and Instagram

“I watched my dad work and I was motivated by the people around me. My peers pushed me when I felt any type of doubt. I surround myself with like-minded people and we help each other push through,” she reveals.

If the model does have a moment of insecurity, she reminds herself of a simple message: “I tell myself to ‘get to work.’ My favorite thing to say is, ‘I have a lot of work to do,’” she dishes. “It doesn’t leave room for me to feel insecure because I’m always progressing.”

Other than modeling for Playboy, Samone has also graced the runway for fashion designers like Michael Costello and has worked alongside musical artists, including Miley Cyrus, Pusha T and A$AP Ferg.

“I wasn’t a fashion girl at first, but becoming a model has totally changed my perspective on clothes and dressing up in general. It’s a mindset and a lifestyle and I love it,” she tells Us.

Now the model feels self-assured after getting glam. “I feel my best when I’m on set after hair and makeup. When you look good, you feel good,” she explains.

Drugstore Beauty Products That Celebrities Can’t Live Without

What’s next for Samone? “I hope to be on a big screen in the near future. I’m taking acting classes now to prep for anything that’s coming my way. Later, I’m going to become a city councilwoman for the city of Dallas, my birthplace,” she says.