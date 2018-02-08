Prepare to snack! Cheetos is introducing a new limited-edition flavor, Cheetos Winter White Cheddar Curls, in honor of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The new flavor is to show support for the USA’s Curling team during the games, which kick off on Thursday, February 8, in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Cheetos has also joined forces with YouTuber Todrick Hall for the commercial, in which he performs and dances along to “Teach Me How to Curl,” a song inspired by Cali Swag District’s hit “Teach Me How to Dougie.” Pro football players Vernon Davis and LaDainian Tomlinson joined Hall in the clip to teach viewers how to perform the dance move “The Curl.”

“I’m always looking to entertain in exciting and unexpected ways. When Cheetos wanted to team up to create a new dance move, ‘The Curl,’ I immediately leapt at the opportunity,” Hall, 32, said in a statement. “Doing ‘The Curl’ is a blast and I can’t wait to see people get behind this new dance craze and the USA Curling team by sharing their own renditions.”

The new flavor and the commercial were created to shed light on curling and to inspire viewers to support the sport and its athletes during the Winter Games.

“The Cheetos brand prides itself on adding a little mischievous flare to whatever we do, whether it’s supporting a sports organization or opening a new restaurant. We hope our fans join us this winter by getting behind ‘The Curl,’ and supporting USA Curling,” Frito-Lay’s Senior Director of Marketing Ryan Matiyow said in a press release. “The more fans who join the movement and do ‘The Curl,’ the more love and excitement USA Curling will feel, bringing the curling team that much closer to sweeping the competition this February.”

Cheetos Winter White Cheddar Curls will be available for purchase for a limited time at stores nationwide beginning Monday, February 12.

