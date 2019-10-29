



Chelsea Clinton still isn’t over howreacted to’s post-baby body in the singer’s Netflix documentary, Homecoming.

The 39-year-old, who watched the film with her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, shared her thoughts with The Cut in a profile published on Tuesday, October 29.

“I said, ‘Marc, if that’s ever me, you better have more enthusiasm,’” Clinton told the outlet. “It wasn’t the ‘I’m so proud of you. That’s amazing’ that I arguably think any woman deserves, particularly someone who has clearly worked herself body, mind, heart, soul and spirit to get to that place.”

Clinton added that her husband of nearly 10 years replied, “Duly noted.”

“And I was like, ‘I bet every woman watching this has this sense of, She deserves more enthusiasm,’” she continued. “Marc was like, ‘I got it. Can we go back to watching it, please? We’ve talked about it three times in the last 90 seconds.’”

Homecoming, which started streaming on Netflix in April, documented Beyoncé’s preparation for her 2018 Coachella performance. In the film, the “Drunk in Love” songstress, who gave birth to twins in June 2017, FaceTimed her rapper husband, 49, to show him that she fit into her old costume for the couple’s On the Run II tour.

“This is a serious accomplishment because I did not think I’d be able to get back into my old costume. I’m actually in it and I can still move. I still have a ways to go, but this makes me feel good, ‘cause I’ve been sacrificing and working hard,” Beyoncé, 38, said in the movie before she FaceTimed Jay-Z. “Huge, huge accomplishment. … I do want to go and show Jay.”

“I’m back in my costume, it zipped,” the former Destiny’s Child exclaimed over the phone.

Jay-Z smiled and then simply replied, “All right.”

Beyoncé expressed her disappoint in the moment, replying, “All right, just had to share.”

After Beyoncé’s assistant asked why men don’t get “excited,” the “Run the World” singer shook her head.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z tied the knot in 2008. They share daughter 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 2-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

Clinton and Mezvinsky, meanwhile, are parents of daughter Charlotte, 5, and sons Aidan, 3, and Jasper, 3 months.