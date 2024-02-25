Chelsea Handler rang in her birthday in quite an iconic way, complete with a bikini, dogs and a joint.

In a clip posted via Instagram, Handler, 49, was all smiles as she skis down a hill in nothing but a blue bikini and striped hat, with ski goggles placed on her forehead. In one hand, Handler held a drink in a small rocks glass, while in the other, she gripped a cigarette. (Though Handler did not specify what she was smoking, she has openly discussed quitting tobacco and her passion for consuming cannabis.)

She also carried her dog, wearing pink ski goggles, in a backpack. As the video continued, another dog, her chow chow Doug, pranced behind her down the hill, and she later put down her joint and drink to pick him up as they rode down the slope together. When Handler came to a stop on her skis, she flashed a wide grin at the camera.

In the caption of the Sunday, February 25, post — which was set to a remix of the Bee Gee’s “Stayin’ Alive” and 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” — she wrote, “Multi-tasking on my 49th!” (Handler briefly dated 50 Cent, 48, in 2011.)

Handler’s untraditional way of celebrating her birthday caught the eye of several celebrities who gave the comedian their well wishes.

“That’s some high frequency s–t,” Kaitlyn Bristowe wrote, while Naomi Watts added, “You made me laugh out loud along with warming my heart. You are the best!! Happy happy birthday. Love you.”

Handler has made this a tradition, celebrating her 48th birthday skiing in a bikini, too. In the clip posted via Instagram, Handler stopped beside trees to seemingly smoke a joint as she held a drink and raised her hand to cheers the cameraman.

The year before, Handler also seemingly held a joint and a drink as she skied in bathing suit bottoms. She placed miniature Canadian and American flags over her breasts and larger versions of the flags stuck out from her helmet.

Handler also wore the Philippines flag on her back, with the words “Koy” written across in honor of then-boyfriend Jo Koy. (The comedians split in July 2022 after less than one year of dating.)

“47. Doing all the things I love with the man I love,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

In 2021, Handler marked her 46th birthday by skiing topless down the slopes, wearing royal blue underwear and again showed off her support for both Canada and the United States.

“It’s important to stay hydrated as well as relaxed, and it’s also important to celebrate your body no matter what age or size,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “This is 46 (with some peptides) and as I transition into a mountain woman I want to give a big shout out to the two countries I have the strongest ties to.”

She continued, “America could learn a lot from Canada and Canada has learned a lot from America, and I’m learning that no matter what country I’m in, I like to take my clothes off and smile.”