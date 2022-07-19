It’s over. After less than a year of dating and almost fifteen years of friendship, Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy have called it quits.

“It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now,” Handler, 47, wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 18, alongside a video that the comedian planned to post for the pair’s upcoming one-year anniversary.

The Chelsea host continued, “I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us. How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each of us.”

The New Jersey native went on to pen an open letter to Koy, 45, expressing how much their relationship changed her. “You blew my creativity open, my lust for working hard again, being on the road again, and you reminded me who I was and always have been, and my feet have never been more firmly planted on the ground,” she gushed of her former partner, adding that the Washington native changed her “life forever.”

The TV personality concluded her touching tribute by asking people to continue to “root for the both of us,” adding, “This is not an ending but another beginning. It is a comfort to know that I am still in love and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun.”

Handler and Koy began dating in September 2021 — fifteen years after their first meeting.

During an October 2021 episode of her “Dear Chelsea” podcast, Handler admitted that her feelings for Koy began almost two decades prior in 2007 when they worked on her late-night talk show Chelsea Lately, but she “suppressed” them.

“By the way, who gives a s–t?” the Are You There, Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea author said. “Look where we are now. I would’ve ruined it if I had those feelings earlier, probably.”

Handler revealed that the two were combative while working together due to her inability to express how she really felt about the comedy writer.

“In retrospect that was my version of flirting,” the Are You There, Chelsea? actress told E! News on the red carpet of the People’s Choice Awards in December 2021. “I think I was so out of touch with my own emotions that that was my currency.”

In November 2021, the Girls Behaving Badly alum revealed that finding love with the Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo writer made her believe it was possible to find “The One.”

“For everyone who is still looking for their person, do not adjust who you are or make yourself smaller to find them. Be patient and never settle for anything less than you deserve,” Handler wrote via Instagram at the time. “Your person is coming and sometimes — they’ve been standing in front of you the whole time.”

Prior to her relationship with Koy, Handler dated TV executive Ted Harbert from 2006 to 2010. She moved on with André Balazs in 2011 but the pair called it quits two years later. Handler was also been linked to rapper 50 Cent in 2010. Koy, for his part, shares son Joseph Herbert Jr. with ex-wife Angie King.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!