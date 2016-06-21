You tell ‘em, Papa Randlicious! Chelsea Houska’s dad, Randy Houska, called out his daughter’s ex and baby daddy, Adam Lind, on Twitter during Monday night’s explosive Teen Mom 2 reunion.

As viewers saw on Monday, June 20, Lind refused to answer any of mediator Dr. Drew Pinsky’s questions during his his appearance on the couch with Chelsea, 24. Lind became especially annoyed when the therapist and addiction specialist asked him why he did not attend a father-daughter dance with Aubree, the 6-year-old he shares with Chelsea.

"I don't know — I don't have to explain myself to you guys anymore," he said, telling the audience that he plans to quit the show after season 7. "I'm not gonna participate in this anymore — I'm f–king done with it."

Randy took to social media in real time to tell his 372,000 followers that Lind was not telling the truth. “Shall we call out the lies as they occur?” he wrote.

Shall we call out the lies as they occur? #teenmom2 @mtv — Randy Houska (@PapaRandlicious) June 21, 2016

Next, Lind declared that the money he got from TM2 wasn’t worth it, but then contradicted himself when he told Dr. Drew that his participation in the long-running series was only because he got a paycheck. Randy could not resist taking aim at the South Dakota native’s verbal flub: “Not yet, didn't he just say the money wasn't worth it? #TeenMom2.”

When the conversation turned back to Lind’s absence from Aubree’s school event, Randy challenged the dad of two (who also shares daughter Paislee with ex Taylor Halbur) and his excuse that he had a weight-lifting competition that caused him to miss the father-daughter dance.

“He knew many days prior. He was home that night,” Randy alleged. “The power lifting thing was the next day. Why miss the dance the night before? #teenmom2@mtv.”

As Teen Mom 2 fans saw this season, Chelsea’s fiancé, Cole DeBoer, took Aubree to the father-daughter dance since Lind was a no-show. When a Twitter user asked Randy if he was happy that his daughter is now with a “stand-up guy” like DeBoer, the dentist wrote: “Happy as a tick on a dog’s ear.”

Happy as a tick on a dog's ear https://t.co/ejam5Xivmc — Randy Houska (@PapaRandlicious) June 21, 2016

According to their wedding registry on The Knot, Chelsea and DeBoer are planning to tie the knot in Hartford, South Dakota, on October 1.

