Cher and her boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, stepped out together for the star-studded premiere of The Bikeriders.

The music legend, 78, and Edwards, 38, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Monday, June 17. The duo dressed on theme for the occasion, wearing coordinating all-black looks that included motorcycle-ready leather jackets.

In one snap, Cher grinned as she laid her head on her boyfriend’s shoulder. The pair also held hands as they entered the theater and shared a hug for the cameras. At one point, Edwards gave Cher a kiss on the cheek.

Cher was spotted mingling with some of the cast as well, shaking hands with Austin Butler and Norman Reedus. Butler, 32, and Reedus, 55, are part of an ensemble cast that also includes Mike Faist, Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer and Michael Shannon.

Cher and Edwards were first linked in November 2022 after they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles. The following month, the twosome sparked engagement speculation after Cher shared a photo of an enormous ring given to her by Edwards, but the “Believe” singer later clarified that the jewelry wasn’t an engagement ring.

The couple called it quits in May 2023, but Us Weekly confirmed in September that they were back on after attending Balmain’s presentation at Paris Fashion Week.

“Cher and AE have been back together for a while now and they’re closer than ever,” an insider exclusively told Us in October 2023. “All their friends think they are adorable together and they have amazing chemistry.”

The source went on to note that Edwards and Cher had also been collaborating in the studio.

“AE and Cher have been working on music together, and AE even helped produce her latest Christmas album,” the insider explained. “Everybody knows Cher is a music legend, but AE’s been trying to introduce her to a new sound with a little bit of New Age influence.”

Earlier this year, Edwards’ ex Amber Rose said she was happy to see him settle down with Cher. Rose, 40, and Edwards share son Slash Electric, 4. (Rose also shares son Sebastian, 11, with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.)

“I’m very happy that he’s with Cher because it creates stability for when [our] son goes over there,” Rose said in March during an appearance on the “Jason Lee Show” podcast. “Let’s be very clear — why would I ever be mad at her? I don’t want him. Somebody gotta tolerate him and it ain’t gonna be me, right? So, I’m very happy that he’s over there with her because it’s stability for my son.”