Cher’s son Elijah Allman and wife Marieangela King have had their share of ups and downs.

The couple met in 2013 and tied the knot that December. Although Allman was sober at the time of their nuptials, he struggled with substance abuse later in their marriage. Cher and King have butted heads over the best way to care for Allman amid his battle with addiction.

In September 2023, King filed a legal declaration accusing Cher of hiring four men to kidnap Allman. She claimed that Allman was then put “in lockdown at a treatment facility” where he was “not allowed to see or speak” to her.

Cher, who shared Elijah with late ex-husband Greg Allman, subsequently addressed the allegations during an October interview with the New York Post.

“You never stop being a mom — you go to the end, you go to the mattresses when you’re trying to save your children. But I didn’t do it. And if I did it, I wouldn’t care to tell you,” she said.

Keep scrolling for a look at Elijah and King’s relationship over the years:

2013

The pair met when Elijah was in Germany receiving treatment for Lyme disease. They eloped that December.

2014

During a February interview with The Daily Mail, Elijah opened up about his and King’s decision to elope without Cher or other family members present.

“I wasn’t going to wait for anyone’s approval and congratulations, just like I’ve never waited for any of that my whole life. The way I eloped with my wife is the same way I’ve done everything I’ve ever done. I don’t know any other way and we knew it was the right time,” he said.

Elijah added that he has “always been the black sheep” of his family. “We have lots of ups and downs and right now isn’t the best time. Had we been getting on a little bit better maybe it would have been different,” he explained.

2016

King suggested that she and her mother-in-law were on good terms by sharing a photo of them together.

“Backstage w my mamacita,” she captioned the October Instagram snap of herself and Cher.

2018

Elijah and King went to see the jukebox Broadway musical based on Cher’s life story and career.

“About last night … #thechershow on #broadway was inspiring & brilliant! I wanna see it again!” King captioned a December Instagram selfie of herself and Elijah in their theater seats.

August 2021

King shared a selfie with her husband, captioning the shot with a single red heart emoji.

November 2021

Elijah filed for divorce from King after separating in April 2020, citing irreconcilable differences.

2022

After Cher’s mom, Georgia Holt, died at age 96 in December, King shared a throwback photo of herself with Holt, Cher and Elijah.

“Coolest pic EVER! #family 🎉🍾🥰🎈,” she captioned the Instagram post.

September 2023

In a legal declaration obtained by Us, King claimed that she and Elijah were at a hotel in New York City in November 2022 when four men “hired” by Cher “removed” Elijah from their room.

King further alleged that Elijah was “currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed” to her, where he had not been “allowed to see or speak” to her. King also noted in the filing that she and Elijah had been attempting to repair their relationship at the time of the alleged kidnapping.

Cher denied the claims during an interview with The New York Post one month later.

December 2023

Cher questioned King’s role in Elijah’s life while filing for a conservatorship of her son, claiming that the twosome’s “tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises.”

The Grammy winner further alleged that Elijah is “substantially unable to manage his own financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues,” hence her request for a conservatorship.

King subsequently shot down the claims in a January 2024 statement to Us, noting that she has “always been a champion for the sober community and for Elijah’s sobriety” while denouncing “establishments that exclude me from being part of Elijah’s treatment and hopeful recovery.”

King also claimed that Elijah had been “coerced under false pretenses” into “an alternative medicine regimen” in October 2023 where he was allegedly “thrown into a lockdown facility in Mexico, sleeping behind a locked cage with six other individuals, under an imposed Mexican Conservatorship.”

Us reached out to Cher for comment at the time but did not hear back.

2024

Elijah and King filed paperwork to dismiss their divorce in January. King’s lawyer Regina Ratner exclusively told Us at the time that the duo had “reconciled” and are “working on their marriage.”

The attorney added that King “has always been [Elijah’s] rock” and “has only been a stabilizing force for him,” despite Cher’s claims in her conservatorship request.

“[Elijah is] very capable of managing his own affairs in his estate, and in periods where he is not as capable, [Marieangela] is more than capable,” Ratner said.