Elijah Allman has filed to dismiss his divorce from wife Marieangela King as his mom, Cher, seeks a conservatorship over his estate.

Attorneys for Allman, 47, and King, 36, filed the paperwork on Tuesday, January 2, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. Allman originally filed for divorce from King in November 2021 after nearly eight years of marriage.

King’s lawyer Regina Ratner exclusively told Us on Wednesday, January 3, that “Marieangela has always been [Elijah’s] rock” and “has only been a stabilizing force for him.”

The request for dismissal comes six days after Cher, 77, filed for conservatorship of Allman last month on December 27, claiming that her son is “substantially unable to manage his own financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

Cher further alleged that King is not fit to be Allman’s conservator because “their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises.”

Despite Cher’s claims, Ratner told Us that Allman is “very capable of managing his own affairs in his estate, and in periods where he is not as capable, [Marieangela] is more than capable.”

King’s lawyer also noted that King and Allman, who tied the knot in 2013, have “reconciled” and are “working on their marriage.”

Despite their shared love for Allman, Cher and her daughter-in-law’s family feud continues over the best way to care for him.

A statement from King’s record label Verdict shared with Us on her behalf claimed that King’s “presumed rights as Mr. Allman’s lawful wife have been largely usurped by others involved in his so-called medical care” making “caring for Mr. Allman extremely difficult.”

Us has reached out to Cher for comment.

The statement also denounced “any suggestion or implication that characterizes Ms. King as anything other than a loyal, supportive and loving spouse to Mr. Allman” and emphasized that King has never “enabled” Allman’s substance abuse nor “suffered from any form of substance abuse, mental health or addiction issues” herself.

In her statement, King further claimed that Allman was “coerced under false pretenses” in October 2023 “into participating in an alternative medicine regimen” and then “thrown into a lockdown facility in Mexico,” where he was forced to sleep “behind a locked cage with six other individuals, under an imposed Mexican conservatorship.”

According to King’s record label, she “recently risked her own life to ensure her husband’s safe return” to the United States after he was “inhumanely held against his will in a foreign country.”

King previously accused Cher of hiring four men to kidnap Allman. In a September 2023 legal declaration obtained by Us, King claimed that she and Allman were in a New York hotel room in November 2022 when four men “hired” by Cher came in and “removed” Allman.

King further claimed that after the alleged kidnapping she was “not allowed to see or speak” to Allman, who was then “in lockdown at a treatment facility,” the location of which was not disclosed to her.

Cher shared Elijah with ex-husband Gregg Allman, who died at age 69 in 2017 after battling cancer.