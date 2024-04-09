Cher’s son, Elijah Blue Allman, is fighting back amid his conservatorship battle with his mother.

Allman, 47, filed an objection to Cher’s request for a temporary conservator, according to court documents obtained by People on Tuesday, April 9. Allman stated that in addition to not needing one, he also believes his mother is “unfit to serve.”

“My mother’s petition raises dual concerns that I suffer from some mental illness and that I live hand-to-mouth using my trust distributions to buy drugs and place myself in mortal danger,” Allman said in the filing, per the outlet. “As I have mentioned in previous pleadings, I have struggled with addiction, but I am not mentally ill.”

Allman continued that he wants to be the one to solve his own problems if he relapses after years of battling addiction.

“In the event that I am inclined to engage in self-destructive behaviors, I do not need my trust distributions to do so; the world is full of addicts and mentally ill persons who do not have a trust distribution from which to draw,” he said. “The only person who can save me from my demons is me — and I’m doing just that.”

Allman said he understands “a conservatorship is appropriate for a person who is substantially unable to manage his own financial resources or resist fraud or undue influence” but argued that he has taken steps to aid him by retaining counsel and an accounting firm to assist him in managing his finances.

“I am and have been capable of managing my own financial resources and resisting fraud and undue influence,” he continued. “I do not need a conservatorship.”

If the court does rule that Allman needs a conservator, he explained that he would prefer if his wife, Marieangela King, should have that role rather than Cher, 77. Allman explained that he and his mother have had a “strained” relationship over the years. (Allman previously accused Cher of kidnapping him in November 2022, which the singer has denied.)

Cher filed for a temporary conservatorship of Allman due to his struggles with substance abuse, Us Weekly confirmed in December 2023. The singer shares Elijah with ex-husband Gregg Allman, who died at age 69 in 2017 after battling cancer.

In her filing, Cher claimed that King was unfit to be Elijah’s conservator because the duo’s “tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises.” Cher suggested that she should be her son’s conservator because “she worked tirelessly to get Elijah into treatment and get him the help he needs” but has “always acted with his best interests in mind.”

The following month, Cher’s request was denied after a judge ruled that a conservatorship was not urgently necessary because Elijah “has managed his finances,” “has an apartment” and “has remained drug-free” after submitting “several drug tests.”