Cher’s request for a temporary emergency conservatorship over son Elijah Blue Allman has been denied.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Jessica A. Uzcategui declined Cher’s petition in a hearing on Monday, January 29, ruling that a conservatorship is not urgently necessary because Allman, 47, “has managed his finances,” “has an apartment” and “has remained drug-free” after submitting “several drug tests.”

While she denied Cher’s emergency request, Uzcategui will consider a long-term conservatorship for Allman at a hearing in March.

Cher, 77, filed for a temporary conservatorship over Allman last month, claiming in court documents obtained by Us Weekly that her son is “substantially unable to manage his own financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

The pop icon shares Elijah with ex-husband Gregg Allman, who died at age 69 in 2017 after battling cancer. According to her December 2023 filing, Cher is concerned that Elijah, who is set to receive assets from a trust Gregg set up before his death, will spend the money on drugs, leaving his “life at risk.” (Cher also shares son Chaz, 54, with late ex-husband Sonny Bono.)

Cher further claimed that Elijah’s wife, Marieangela King, is not fit to be Elijah’s conservator because the duo’s “tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises.” The Oscar winner alleged she would be the best person to manage her son’s conservatorship, as she has “worked tirelessly to get Elijah into treatment and get him the help he needs” but has “always acted with his best interests in mind.”

Elijah filed for divorce from King in November 2021 after nearly eight years of marriage. Earlier this month, Elijah filed to dismiss his divorce petition. “Marieangela has always been [Elijah’s] rock” and “has only been a stabilizing force for him,” King’s lawyer Regina Ratner exclusively told Us at the time, noting that the couple had reconciled and are “currently working on their marriage.”

Two weeks later, a judge denied the dismissal due to a temporary order for spousal support being in place, according to Page Six.

Elijah detailed the reasons he doesn’t need his mother to be his conservator in paperwork filed last week. The docs, obtained by Us on Wednesday, January 24, stated that Elijah is “committed” to controlling the payments from his trust and is “now sober” and “paying his bills.”