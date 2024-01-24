Elijah Allman says he does not need his mom, Cher, to become the conservator of his estate.

Allman, 47, filed new paperwork claiming that “he’s now sober” and “paying his bills,” according to court documents obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, January 23. The docs stated that Elijah is also “committed” to controlling the payments from his trust, which was set up by late father Gregg Allman. (Cher shares Elijah with ex-husband Gregg, who died in 2017 at age 69 following a cancer battle.)

Cher’s ongoing family drama comes months after she initially filed for a conservatorship of Elijah in December 2023 amid his alleged substance abuse struggles. Cher claimed in court documents obtained by Us Weekly that Elijah is “substantially unable to manage his own financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

The docs went on to say that Cher is concerned Elijah will spend the money from Gregg’s trust “on drugs,” therefore putting his “life at risk.”

Cher also claimed that Elijah’s wife, Marieangela King — whom he married in December 2013 — is unfit to be his conservator because “their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises.” For that reason, Cher noted that she should manage her son’s conservatorship.

Cher has experienced various ups and downs with her son and his wife over the years.

Most recently, King alleged in October 2023 that Cher had attempted to kidnap Elijah in late 2022, according to a legal declaration obtained by Us at the time. King claimed she and Elijah were attempting to reconcile a year after separating when four men allegedly came into their hotel room and “removed” Elijah from the premises. Cher was not named in the docs, but an allusion to Elijah’s “mother” was made in the filing.

Cher has since denied these allegations.

Elijah initially filed for divorce from King in November 2021. Us confirmed earlier this month that he has since filed the paperwork to dismiss their divorce.

“Marieangela has always been [Elijah’s] rock,” King’s lawyer, Regina Ratner, told Us exclusively on January 3, noting that she “has only been a stabilizing force for him.” Ratner confirmed that the couple has “reconciled” and are currently “working on their marriage.”

Ratner also told Us that despite Cher’s claims in her initial filing, Elijah is “very capable of managing his own affairs in his estate, and in periods where he is not as capable, [Marieangela] is more than capable.”